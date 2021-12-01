|
Citation
Tsang CSL, Wang S, Miller T, Pang MYC. J. Physiother. 2021; ePub(ePub): ePub.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Australian Physiotherapy Association)
DOI
PMID
34953757
Abstract
QUESTIONS: What are the degree and pattern of dual-task interference during walking in people after stroke? How do these vary with disease chronicity and different component tasks in people after stroke? How does dual-task interference differ between people after stroke and people without stroke? DESIGN: Systematic review with meta-analysis of studies reporting gait-related dual-task interference. PARTICIPANTS: People after stroke and people without stroke. OUTCOME MEASURES: Measures of walking and secondary (cognitive or manual) task performance under dual-task conditions relative to those under single-task conditions.
Language: en
Keywords
Systematic review; Meta-analysis; Stroke; Cognitive-motor interference; Dual-task interference