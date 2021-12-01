Abstract

A genealogy of the United States has been record-linked to National Veteran's Health Administration (VHA) patient data to allow non-identifiable analysis of familial clustering. This genealogy, including over 70 million individuals linked to over 1 million VHA patients, is the largest such combined resource reported. Analysis of familial clustering among VHA patients diagnosed with Post Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) allowed a test of the hypothesis of an inherited contribution to PTSD. PTSD is associated strongly with military service and extended familial clustering data have not previously been presented. PTSD-affected VHA patients with genealogy data were identified by presence of an ICD diagnosis code in the VHA medical record in at least 2 different years. The Genealogical Index of Familiality (GIF) method was used to compare the average relatedness of VHA patients diagnosed with PTSD with their expected average relatedness, estimated from randomly selected sets of matched linked VHA patient controls. Relative risks for PTSD were estimated in first-, second-, and third-degree relatives of PTSD patients who were also VHA patients, using sex and age-matched rates for PTSD estimated from all linked VHA patients. Significant excess pairwise relatedness, and significantly elevated risk for PTSD in first-, second-, and third-degree relatives was observed; multiple high-risk extended PTSD pedigrees were identified. The analysis provides evidence for excess familial clustering of PTSD and identified high-risk PTSD pedigrees. These results support an inherited contribution to PTSD predisposition and identify a powerful resource of high-risk PTSD pedigrees for predisposition gene identification.

Language: en