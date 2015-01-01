Abstract

This article examines how inutero exposure to political violence affects early childhood health within the context of the 2003 Casablanca bombings in Morocco. Exploiting the variation across districts and birth months-years within a difference-in-differences framework, we uncover the detrimental association between inutero exposure to the bombings and child height. Prenatally exposed children are 0.743 standard deviations shorter for their age. Children who were prenatally exposed to the bombings are 0.743 standard deviations shorter for their age. When examining the relative importance of exposure timing, we found that being exposed to the bombings during the first trimester has the most impact on a child's height.

Language: en