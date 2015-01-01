Abstract

In contrast to quantitative studies that rely on numerical data to highlight racial disparities in police street checks, this article offers a qualitative methodology for examining how histories of anti-Blackness configure civilians' experiences of present-day policing. Taking the Halifax Street Checks Report as our primary object of analysis, we apply an innovative dermatological approach, demonstrating how skin itself becomes meaningful when police officers and civilians make contact in the process of a street check. We explore how street checks become an occasion for epidermalization, whereby a law enforcement practice projects onto the skins of civilians locally specific histories and emotions. To think with skin, we focus on the narratives shared by African Nova Scotians, a group that has been street checked at higher rates than their white counterparts. By doing so, we argue that current debates about police street checks in Halifax must attend to the emotional stakes of police-initiated encounters in order to fully appreciate the lived experience of street checks for Black civilians.

Résumé

Contrairement aux études quantitatives qui s'appuient sur des données numériques pour mettre en évidence les disparités raciales dans les contrôles de rue par les policiers, cet article propose une méthodologie qualitative pour examiner comment les antécédents historiques de racisme anti-Noirs configurent les expériences des civils en matière de contrôles policiers actuels. Prenant le Rapport sur les contrôles de rue à Halifax comme principal objet d'analyse, nous appliquons une approche dermatologique innovante afin de démontrer à quel point la peau elle-même prend une signification particulière lorsque des policiers et des civils entrent en contact dans le cadre d'un contrôle de rue. Nous explorons comment les contrôles de rue deviennent une occasion d'épidermalisation à travers laquelle les pratiques policières vont projeter sur la peau des civils des traditions historiques et des émotions spécifiques à la région. Pour réfléchir avec la peau, nous nous concentrons sur les récits partagés par les Afro-Néo-Écossais, un groupe qui a été contrôlé à des taux plus élevés que ses homologues Blancs. À travers de telles analyses, nous soutenons que les débats actuels sur les contrôles policiers dans les rues de Halifax doivent tenir compte des enjeux émotionnels sous-tendant les rencontres initiées par la police afin d'apprécier pleinement l'expérience vécue des civils noirs qui sont sujets à ces contrôles.

