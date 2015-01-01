Abstract

A traffic accident involving nine victims occurred at the entrance of a funeral hall, and three physicians were dispatched with a rapid response car for transporting medical personnel due to the multi-casualty incident. One physician rode in the ambulance with the victim with a red triage tag, ensured the victim's venous access, and performed infusions and focused assessment with sonography for trauma (FAST) in the vehicle. The other two physicians performed secondary triage of eight victims with yellow and green triage tags according to the physiological and anatomical triage (PAT) method, selected the destination hospital, and determined the order of transport. After secondary triage at the scene, one victim was tagged red, four yellow, and four green; all were transported to their respective destination hospitals. On the day after the accident, one victim, who was tagged yellow and transported to another hospital, was transferred to our hospital with the diagnosis of bilateral hemothorax. Later, we verified the secondary triage of all victims, including those who were treated at other hospitals. With secondary triage at the scene, victims were appropriately categorized; however, we had not been able to identify chest injuries in two victims. To improve the precision of triage with the PAT method, it is important to perform medical examinations in an environment where the privacy of the victims can be ensured and to take note of life-threatening chest injuries such as hemothorax using portable sonography.

Language: ja