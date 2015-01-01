|
Citation
|
Watts S, Evans SZ, Simons LG, Simons RL. Int. Rev. Victimology 2021; 27(1): 111-124.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, World Society of Victimology, Publisher SAGE Publishing)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Research has consistently shown that sexual victimization during childhood and adolescence can lead to negative outcomes. However, little research to date has sought to test whether these experiences can shape security of attachment in adulthood, an important concept in attachment theory. Utilizing a longitudinal community sample of African Americans, the current study tested whether sexual victimization during childhood and adolescence correlated with security of attachment in emerging adulthood while controlling for parenting.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
attachment style; Child sexual abuse; victimization