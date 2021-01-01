|
Shany Y, Yablon YB. Psychol. Violence 2021; 11(6): 519-528.
(Copyright © 2021, American Psychological Association)
OBJECTIVE: Many studies demonstrated that watching violent media content reinforces violent behavior in young viewers, and stress the need for successful interventions for moderating this negative effect. Based on the theoretical perspective of the mediation theory, which emphasizes the caregiver's role in child development and defines it as an interactional process in which caregivers modify stimuli for the developing child, the purpose of the present study was to examine the mitigating effect of instructive mediation on young children's violent behavior resulting from watching violent media content. The contribution of a new conceptualization of mediation embedded in the programs themselves was investigated, in addition to face-to-face mediation.
Language: en