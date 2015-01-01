Abstract

Sexually transmitted infections (STI), including HIV infection, and intimate partner violence (IPV) are major public health problems that occur at high rates among African American women compared to women from other ethnic and racial groups. Using a syndemic framework, the objectives of this paper are to discuss the intersecting and synergistic effects of IPV, STI, and HIV infection, discuss social and health factors associated with high mortality and morbidity rates for Black women, and review effective evidenced-based interventions and strategies adapted to the unique needs of Black women. Effective intervention approaches that mitigate components of risk and enhance protective factors, especially at earlier ages, are critical. Given the multiple unique needs of Black women, sustainability and scale-up of effective interventions are imperative. Addressing challenges with cross national collaborations and challenges for investigators working with churches and community-based organizations that serve Black women are also discussed.

