Abstract

This study sought to understand abused mothers' perceptions of how their adolescent sons (ages 13-17) have been affected by intimate partner violence in the home. In-depth interviews with 10 mothers who resided in battered women's shelters illuminated four broad themes: (1) violence experienced by mothers; (2) the impact of violence on mothering; (3) sons' anger, violence, and rage toward fathers and stepfathers; and (4) mothers' interpretations of their sons' reactions to being exposed to violence. A significant finding indicated that, although mothers had to cope with partner violence themselves, they were also cognizant of how violence impacted their sons; and as a result. this may have been a motivating factor to seek shelter services, which was a precursor to leaving their abusers.

