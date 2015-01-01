SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Aymer SR. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(7): 845-860.

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

10.1080/10926771.2019.1667465

unavailable

This study sought to understand abused mothers' perceptions of how their adolescent sons (ages 13-17) have been affected by intimate partner violence in the home. In-depth interviews with 10 mothers who resided in battered women's shelters illuminated four broad themes: (1) violence experienced by mothers; (2) the impact of violence on mothering; (3) sons' anger, violence, and rage toward fathers and stepfathers; and (4) mothers' interpretations of their sons' reactions to being exposed to violence. A significant finding indicated that, although mothers had to cope with partner violence themselves, they were also cognizant of how violence impacted their sons; and as a result. this may have been a motivating factor to seek shelter services, which was a precursor to leaving their abusers.


Language: en

Abused mothers; adolescent males; intimate partner abuse; victims

