|
Citation
|
Carter RT, Kirkinis K. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(7): 889-906.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
|
DOI
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
Scholars have identified race-based stress as a unique form of stress and have examined associated mental and physical health outcomes, yet less is known about the emotional responses and accompanying symptoms associated with negative race-based events and how these experiences differ by racial group membership, stress level, and/or race-based event type. This paper explores and compares the differences in emotional and race-based stress symptom reactions to negative racial encounters among 175 Black and White participants. Multivariate analysis of variance revealed different patterns of emotional and race-based stress symptom reactions to racial encounters among Black and White participants. At high levels of stress, Black and White participants experienced markedly different patterns of race-based stress symptoms: White participants primarily exhibited symptoms of intrusion, while Black participants experienced a variety of symptoms including depression, intrusion, anger, hypervigilance, and physical symptoms. Practice and research implications are addressed.
Language: en
|
Keywords
|
emotions; multivariate analysis of variance; Race; race-based traumatic stress; racism