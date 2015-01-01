|
Emezue CN, Williams OJ, Bloom TL. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(7): 907-930.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
Batterer Intervention Programs (BIPs) show minimal evidence of treatment efficacy in curbing post-intervention recidivism. These interventions demonstrate even less significant treatment potential for Immigrant Male Batterers (IMB) who contend with intersecting pre- and post-migration barriers to intervention uptake in BIPs in their host countries. Accordingly, best practices on treatment components of BIPs with promising results among IMB remain inconclusive. A search for quantitative and qualitative outcomes/intervention studies conducted in ten electronic databases revealed only eight studies that met inclusion criteria.
batterer intervention; domestic violence; immigrant health; Intimate partner violence; literature review; male batterers; treatment