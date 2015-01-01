Abstract

Male to female intimate partner violence (IPV) among college students (dating violence) is a significant problem in the United States. Most of the previous research in this area has been based upon primarily white college student samples, and little is known about the IPV related experiences of African undergraduate women. The ecological model of abuse and cultural theory suggest that women's cultural beliefs and norms play a role in their help seeking attitudes and behavior. This qualitative study explored the IPV related experiences of 10 African undergraduate women who had previous relationship experience. All of the women reported exposure to IPV within their friend and family network, and four women reported personal experiences of IPV in the form of psychological abuse. Participants expressed a preference for seeking help from friends rather than family members or formal agencies. Family members were viewed as the primary source of help for older abused women in their communities. Cultural themes of collectivism, spiritual help seeking, gendered norms and cultural tolerance of abuse were identified in participant narratives.

