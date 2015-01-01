Abstract

Recently published research has revealed that people with Autism Spectrum Disorder (ASD) are more likely to have multiple adverse childhood experiences (ACEs) than neurotypical peers. Little is known however about how such traumas and ASD are associated, the impact of ACEs on people with ASD and their families, and how such comorbidities are best treated. The purpose of the current review was to broadly summarize current literature across disciplines related to adverse childhood or traumatic experiences and ASD. Articles included in this review were: (a) published in peer-reviewed journals between 2008 and 2018, (b) available in English, and (c) included the terms, ACEs, adversity or trauma, and autism. Forty-five articles met search criteria and are presented by theme. Themes include; ACEs and ASD, Trauma and ASD, Trauma and ASD traits, Prenatal Risk, Caretaker Burden and Resilience, and Providing Services.



RESULTS indicate that trauma may have cumulative lifelong and intergenerational impacts on people with ASD and their families. Treatment recommendations and adaptations to evidence-based interventions for this population were largely speculative and need further development and rigorous evaluation. Clinical recommendations are cautiously presented, and focus on prevention of cumulative trauma in people with ASD and their families across the lifespan.

