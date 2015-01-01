SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Ferretti F, Gualtieri G, Carabellese F, Gusinu R, Masti A, Pozza A, Coluccia A. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(8): 1113-1123.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)

DOI

10.1080/10926771.2020.1806978

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Physical and verbal aggression can occur with significant frequency in the working life of healthcare workers. The effects of such events on the psychological health of victims of workplace aggression have been shown, but their indirect effect has not yet been studied. The present brief report describes an exploratory study investigating the effect of indirect victimization on burnout dimensions in healthcare workers. Two hundred ninety-seven workers completed an online questionnaire to detect direct/indirect workplace-related victimization experiences and the Maslach Burnout Inventory (MBI). The direct physical victimization typology produced a significant effect on all the burnout dimensions while the verbal type had a significant impact on emotional exhaustion and depersonalization, but not on personal accomplishment. Indirect victimization due to verbal aggression produced a significant effect on depersonalization. Aggression prevention and risk containment is important to safeguard workers against violent events but also to preserve perception of a safe workplace protected from all types of aggression.


Language: en

Keywords

Aggression; burnout; health services; indirect victimization; maltreatment; occupational stress; violence

NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print