Abstract

The aim of this study was to identify and analyze cycles of change present in the psychotherapeutic treatment of women with a history of intimate partner violence. The sessions were audio-recorded and transcribed with the aid of the software TCM. Then, Theme Analysis was used for analysis of the transcribed cycles of change. There was a total of 78 cycles of change, and all therapy sessions that were analyzed produced at least one cycle of change. The main techniques were Socratic questioning, downward arrow, psychoeducation on violence and emotions, and protection skills training. The themes that were frequently reported by the participants were family relationships, gender violence, intimate partner violence, and social support. There was evidence that the protocol leads to therapeutic change, with good continuity between sessions.

