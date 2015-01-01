|
Wong JS, Bouchard J. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(9): 1220-1240.
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
The current study presents a pilot evaluation of a nine-week intimate partner violence intervention program delivered in British Columbia, Canada. The Respectful Relationships program uses a response-based therapy approach and targets both male abusers who volunteer for the program as well as those who are mandated; participants are pre-screened for risk indicators and the program is co-facilitated by a male/female team. A total of 64 men enrolled across eight program cycles; 29 participants completed both pretest and posttest surveys. Quantitative and qualitative self-report outcomes focused on (a) the Abusive Behavior Inventory, (b) attitudes about abuse and behavior management, and (c) curriculum-specific content designed to assess gains in skill development.
Abusive Behavior Inventory; evaluation; intervention; intimate partner violence; response-based therapy