Citation
Dyson A, David R, Scott K. J. Aggression Maltreat. Trauma 2021; 30(9): 1241-1259.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, Informa - Taylor and Francis Group)
DOI
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
Empirical literature on strategies to effectively recruit participants for research is sparse, especially within the domestic violence domain. Evaluating recruitment methodology alongside researcher effort, time, and costs provides realistic guidelines for research planning. This study examined recruitment of fathers with and without a history of domestic violence perpetration into longitudinal research. Data were collected on 196 fathers we attempted to recruit for Time 1 assessment and 151 fathers we attempted to retain for Time 2 assessment over an eight-month timeframe.
Language: en
Keywords
domestic violence; families; fathers; longitudinal research; Recruitment