Abstract

The writings of four young men were analyzed using the LIWC, an objective linguistic analysis program. Two writing samples came from young men who died by suicide; one a college student, the other, musician Kurt Cobain. The other two writing samples were from non-suicidal men. It was predicted that the use of first-person pronouns (I and me) would decrease over time in the suicides, but this prediction was not confirmed.

Language: en