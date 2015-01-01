CONTACT US: Contact info
|
Citation
|
Lawal-Solarin FMW, Barnes D, Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2021; 2(1): 6-19.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, David Lester)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
The writings of four young men were analyzed using the LIWC, an objective linguistic analysis program. Two writing samples came from young men who died by suicide; one a college student, the other, musician Kurt Cobain. The other two writing samples were from non-suicidal men. It was predicted that the use of first-person pronouns (I and me) would decrease over time in the suicides, but this prediction was not confirmed.
Language: en