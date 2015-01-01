CONTACT US: Contact info
Lawal-Solarin FMW, Fekete S, Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2021; 2(1): 2-5.
(Copyright © 2021, David Lester)
Suicide notes from attempted and completed suicides from various countries were analyzed for differences in ratings of the presence of thwarted belongingness and perceived burdensomeness. Suicide notes from attempted and completed suicides did not differ in these ratings, nor did they differ in the relative use of singular and plural personal pronouns.
Language: en