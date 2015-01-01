Abstract

The term survivor typically refers to those who have lost a loved one or significant other to suicide. However, there are others who become involved with suicides who are, in a sense, also survivors. For example, Lindsay and Lester (2004) analysed suicide-by-cop, in which an individual provokes a police officer into killing him or her. In this scenario, there is a police officer involved and often several bystanders. The officers involved are traumatized by the event, and this is made worse by the fact that onlookers and critics often accuse the officer of using deadly force without sufficient justification. The officers report depression, anger at the victim, feelings of terror during the incident, and agitation afterwards. They report flashbacks and nightmares in the subsequent days and weeks. Rivard, et al. (2002) found that 11% of the officers involved report symptoms of PTSD and 3% the full syndrome.



This essay draws attention to those who are often neglected in studies of survivors, those for whom the suicide is not a significant other, but rather encountered during and sometimes as part of their job.

Language: en