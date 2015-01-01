|
Citation
|
Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2021; 2(1): 24-25.
|
Copyright
|
(Copyright © 2021, David Lester)
|
DOI
|
unavailable
|
PMID
|
unavailable
|
Abstract
|
An alternative title could be: The Method of Substitute Subjects Has No Value for Understanding Suicide. The method of substitute subjects as a term was coined for suicidologists by Neuringer (1962). Because suicides are deceased and, so cannot be given the standardized tests and interviews developed by psychologists, Neuringer suggested turning to the study of those who have suicidal ideation or who have attempted suicide - substitute subjects The majority of studies on suicide, therefore, use suicide ideators and attempters as the subjects for research.
Language: en