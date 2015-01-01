CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2021; 2(1): 28-30.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2021, David Lester)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
This article argues that the distinction between risk and protective factors is merely a linguistic ploy. Separate scales to measure optimism and pessimism were no better at predicting hopelessness scores in a sample of 154 college undergraduates (multiple R = 0.82) than combining the two scales into a single optimism-pessimism scale (Pearson r = 0.82).
Language: en