Abstract

In a study of 373 suicides, no significant differences were found between suicides using different methods for suicide. However, the trends identified warrant replication of the study on larger samples.



In a study of 126 completed suicides by white males, Lester (1987) compared the ectomorphy scores of those using different methods. Those using suffocation had significantly higher ectomorphy scores (mean = 13.21) than those using guns (mean = 12.56). The present study was to examine this possible association using a larger data set.

