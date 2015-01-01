Abstract

Women survive suicidal actions more often than do men, including suicide by jumping. A review of research indicates that women jump from similar heights as do men but survive more often. Possible reasons for this are explored.



Men complete suicide at higher rates than women, while women attempt suicide at higher rates than men (Canetto & Lester, 1995; Lester, 1983). Lester (1969) noted that women choose different methods for suicide than do men, and their methods are less lethal. For example, Lester found that women choose firearms for suicide less often than men and, when they do choose firearms, are more likely to shot themselves in the body rather than in the head. However, Lester found that, for each possible method chosen, women dies at a lower rate than do men.



An alternative explanation for this may be that women survive suicidal actions because generally they are physiologically stronger than men. One way to explore this sex difference in survival is by studying those who use jumping for their suicidal act. It has been reported that women survive falls into water better than do men

Language: en