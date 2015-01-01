|
Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2021; 2(2): 32-41.
(Copyright © 2021, David Lester)
George Kelly (1955) proposed a theory of the structure of the mind based upon cognitive processes (thinking). His basic idea was that we attempt to interpret and make sense of the events that we experience. Our psychological processes and our behaviors are determined by the way in which we anticipate events (or in Kelly's terms, how we construe events). At the highest level of abstraction, we may be seen as having a theory of the world (a construction system). Usually, we seek to extend and refine our construction system. We try to develop a construction system that applies to more and more of the experiences that we encounter, and we try to make it more accurate in the predictions to which it leads us.
