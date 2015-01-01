|
Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2021; 2(2): 44-63.
(Copyright © 2021, David Lester)
Recent epidemiological trends in American suicide rates were compared with world-wide trends and found to be quite divergent. In addition, the time-series American suicide rate was not predictable using measures of family social integration. Current theories of the etiology of suicide were used to derive a linear regression equation to predict suicide rates, but this equation over-estimated the American suicide rate.
