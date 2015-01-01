SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2021; 2(2): 44-63.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2021, David Lester)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Recent epidemiological trends in American suicide rates were compared with world-wide trends and found to be quite divergent. In addition, the time-series American suicide rate was not predictable using measures of family social integration. Current theories of the etiology of suicide were used to derive a linear regression equation to predict suicide rates, but this equation over-estimated the American suicide rate.

Understanding the patterns and trends in a nation's suicide rate can be greatly enhanced by comparing these patterns and trends with those in other nations.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print