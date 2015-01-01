Abstract

In a sample of over 4,700 individuals who were members of a body modification website, a strong association was found between engaging in cutting behaviors and engaging in suicidal behaviors.



Recent statistics in the United States indicate that between 1%-2% of the population engages in self-injurious behaviors, such as cutting (AACAP, 2006). It is more common in females than males, and the majority of those who self-injure are between the ages of 11 and 25 years old, and the behaviors tend to decrease throughout the 20's (Self Harm, 2006).



Self-mutilation may be viewed as a coping mechanism for some of those who engage in the behavior. Some of the "benefits" of cutting behaviors include a means of grounding for people who dissociate (shut out certain events or memories), a way to calm down during troubling times, and a way for releasing emotions. Self-mutilation has been more prevalent over time in our culture, especially among adolescents (AACAP, 2006). Examples of self-mutilating behaviors include cutting, burning, self-hitting, interference with wound healing, hair pulling (trichotillomania) and bone breaking (Favazza, 1998).



Some professionals refer to self-mutilation as "parasuicidal" behavior to indicate the low lethality of the behavior. Parasuicide indicates a suicidal or suicide-type behavior that it not intended to cause death. Common examples are cutting wrists or taking a non- lethal dose of pills. It is important to note that people who engage in self-mutilation are at greater risk for suicidal ideation and attempts (Soloff, et al., 1994; Krysinska, et al., 2006).



Women who self-mutilate are typically trying to alleviate depression, anxiety, or stress. They are then also more susceptible to other methods of reducing their emotional distress, and one of those behaviors is suicidal ideation or behaviors. Some researchers (ie.g., Soloff, et al., 1994) have found that women diagnosed with borderline personality disorder who also self-mutilated have more serious suicidal ideation and more recent suicide attempts than controls....

