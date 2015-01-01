Abstract

The strain theory of suicide and the Interpersonal Theory of Suicide were examined in 72 famous suicides. The two theories were relatively independent and, therefore, appeared to complement each other. Both were relatively independent of the characteristics of the suicides and their actions.



Recently, two theories of suicide have been applied to 72 famous suicides or, more accurately, suicides whose lives and deaths generated sufficient interest that a biography was written about them. Zhang, et al. (2013) rated the lives of the 72 suicides for the presence of four strains (value, aspiration, deprivation, and coping), defined as two conflicting social facts (social values or beliefs, aspirations and reality, deprivation of oneself compared to others, and coping ability in times of crisis).



Lester and Gunn (2021) rated the 72 suicides for the presence of the three variables proposed by Joiner (2005) in his Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (IPTS): thwarted belongingness, perceived burdensomeness and the acquired capability for self-harm. Lester and Gunn found that only 11 of the 72 (15.3%) suicide decedents were judged to have perceived burdensomeness compared to 65 (90.3%) and 48 (66.7%) for thwarted belonging and the acquired capability, respectively.



The present note explores whether the characteristics of the suicides is associated with the presence of the variables proposed by Zhang's strain theory and Joiner's IPTS.

