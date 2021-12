Abstract

An analysis of the lyrics of the songs written by Nick Drake (1948-1974) over his three albums showed, as predicted, that the percentage of positive emotions increase from the first album (in 1969) to the third (in 1972), two years prior to his death by suicide.



Nick Drake (1948-1974) was an English song-writer and singer. He recorded three albums, but none of them sold more than 5,000 copies at the time. However, after his death, his work became more widely acclaimed. He was reluctant to perform live which perhaps contributed to his lack-luster sales. He suffered from depression for much of his life, which is reflected in his lyrics. He died at home, living with his mother, after an overdose of the prescribed anti-depressant amitriptyline. The coroner ruled his death a suicide, but commentators have wondered whether his death was really a suicide...

