Kurt Cobain's lyrics have always been interesting to me. According to his Wikipedia page, he did not put much stock in the meaning of his lyrics, at least not outwardly. An article quoted him as saying that he was not trying to be cryptic or confusing with his lyrics, but they are full of contradictions and that was just how he liked his art. How would a lyrical analysis account for an artist who is intentionally contradicting himself or herself, or being sarcastic?



There's also the issue of musical publication bias. Record companies or producers may attempt (and be successful) in filtering out possibly offensive lyrics that they think will not sell or resonate with the public, resulting in their exclusion from an album. What effect, if any, do you think this might have on lyrical analysis of this kind?



Finally, was there a reason you did not include Incesticide in your analysis of Cobain's lyrics?

