Abstract

There is a great deal of interest these days on ranking the leading suicide researchers (as there is in other fields). It is far from easy to make judgments about this issue.



Problems with Criteria for Greatness



The use of Google Scholar for determining the top suicidologists is hindered by the fact that most researchers explore topics other than suicide. For example, of my own 35 papers published in 2020, only 22 were on the topic of suicide or related issues. To take other examples, Thomas Joiner also studies eating disorders, while Steven Stack studies marriage and many other topics. Therefore, the total citations, h-index and i10-index are not accurate as measures of suicide research productivity and influence for researchers with multiple interests...



...Of course, it would appear to be objective if greatness could be quantified, but the numbers generated will always be criticized on some grounds. For myself, I prefer the subjective method, that is, my own evaluation of the contributions made by suicidologists!

Language: en