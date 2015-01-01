Abstract

Yang and Lester proposed the existence of a natural suicide rate, that is, that the suicide rate of a country could never be zero, and they demonstrated how this hypothesis might be explored. This article reviews the research conducted to date on this hypothesis



In times of full employment, the unemployment rate is unlikely to be zero. Even in times of full employment, some employees will quit or be fired and, between jobs, these individuals will be unemployed. This is called frictional unemployment, consisting of search unemployment and wait unemployment, that is, those searching for employment or waiting for employment. In addition, there is structural unemployment which results from changes over time in consumer demand and industrial development, and which affects the demand for labor both occupationally and geographically. Moreover, there is unemployment caused by seasonal demand such as construction work and agricultural migrant work. These three types of unemployment, present during times of full employment, constitute what has been called the natural rate of unemployment (e.g., McEachern, 2003). The implication is that there can never be a zero unemployment rate. The best that can be attained is the natural rate of unemployment...

