Abstract

In the 1990s and early 2000s, John Connolly interviewed a number of those working in the field of suicidology about their professional and personal life. An effort has been made since then to obtain transcripts of the interviews, after which David Lester has edited them. They were then returned to those interviewed to be edited and approved by them. Some of those interviewed were deceased, and I have noted in a footnote that they did not edit their interview.



The process has been long and laborious. Transcripts prepared by John's secretaries were not always complete or made sense. Those sent as recordings have not always been clear enough for David to make transcripts. David has been slow in working with the transcripts, and those interviewed have not always edited their interviews in a timely fashion!



But we have made progress at last. This book presents all of the interviews in one volume. The majority are transcripts from John's interviews. Most were edited by the person interviewed, and a few people updated the information in the interview. A few interviews were lost, including mine. If you were interviewed by John, and your interview is not in this volume, please let me know (david.lester@stockton.edu).



Two recordings of interviews were unintelligible. For Brian Mishara, Brian and I have recreated the interview now in 2021. For the other unintelligible interview, it has proved to be impossible to contact the person. For my interview, I have recreated it, again in 2021. One individual declined to have the interview included. In addition, I requested one individual who was not interviewed by John to respond to my questions which were based on John's interviews. Michael Kral's interview is also included.



The following are the names of those interviewed.



Alan Apter

Margaret Battin

Alan Berman

Jan Beskow

Unni Bill-Brahe

Silvia Sara Canetto

Yeates Conwell

Diego De Leo

Thomas Ellis

Robert Goldney

Keith Hawton

Herbert Hendin

David Jobes

Ad Kerkhof

Cheryl King

Michael Kral

Antoon Leenaars

David Lester

John Maltsberger

John Mann

Ronald Maris

Israel Orbach

Antapur Venkoba Rao

M. David Rudd

Isaac Sakinofsky

Armin Schmidtke

David Shaffer

Morton Silverman

Steven Stack

Yoshitomo Takahashi

Kees van Heeringen

Mark Williams

Language: en