Abstract
In the 1990s and early 2000s, John Connolly interviewed a number of those working in the field of suicidology about their professional and personal life. An effort has been made since then to obtain transcripts of the interviews, after which David Lester has edited them. They were then returned to those interviewed to be edited and approved by them. Some of those interviewed were deceased, and I have noted in a footnote that they did not edit their interview.
The process has been long and laborious. Transcripts prepared by John's secretaries were not always complete or made sense. Those sent as recordings have not always been clear enough for David to make transcripts. David has been slow in working with the transcripts, and those interviewed have not always edited their interviews in a timely fashion!
But we have made progress at last. This book presents all of the interviews in one volume. The majority are transcripts from John's interviews. Most were edited by the person interviewed, and a few people updated the information in the interview. A few interviews were lost, including mine. If you were interviewed by John, and your interview is not in this volume, please let me know (david.lester@stockton.edu).
Two recordings of interviews were unintelligible. For Brian Mishara, Brian and I have recreated the interview now in 2021. For the other unintelligible interview, it has proved to be impossible to contact the person. For my interview, I have recreated it, again in 2021. One individual declined to have the interview included. In addition, I requested one individual who was not interviewed by John to respond to my questions which were based on John's interviews. Michael Kral's interview is also included.
The following are the names of those interviewed.
Alan Apter
Margaret Battin
Alan Berman
Jan Beskow
Unni Bill-Brahe
Silvia Sara Canetto
Yeates Conwell
Diego De Leo
Thomas Ellis
Robert Goldney
Keith Hawton
Herbert Hendin
David Jobes
Ad Kerkhof
Cheryl King
Michael Kral
Antoon Leenaars
David Lester
John Maltsberger
John Mann
Ronald Maris
Israel Orbach
Antapur Venkoba Rao
M. David Rudd
Isaac Sakinofsky
Armin Schmidtke
David Shaffer
Morton Silverman
Steven Stack
Yoshitomo Takahashi
Kees van Heeringen
Mark Williams
