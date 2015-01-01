Abstract

An updated meta-analysis of the impact of suicide prevention centres on the suicide rate found a small but statistically significant preventive impact.



It is important to examine the evidence of whether suicide prevention centers do prevent suicide. Dew, et al. (1987) examined five studies on this issue and concluded that there was no overall combined evidence for a preventive impact. However, Dew, et al. did not review all of the studies available at that time on this issue. Lester (1997a) provided a complete review of all of the impact studies and combined the results in a meta-analysis. Lester identified 21 published studies on whether suicide prevention centers prevent suicide, but several of these 21 papers were further analyses or reports of the same data sets. There remained only 14 independent studies. Since then three further papers have appeared, and the present paper includes the results of these studies in the meta-analysis...

