Abstract

First, you must remember that we researchers deal with groups of people. We compare one group with another group and see if there are differences. In contrast, a particular individual may not fit conveniently into any "group" and so may differ from the average or from the norm.



There has been some research comparing those who die by suicide who leave notes and those who do not. Most of the studies compare the two groups on simple demographic factors. In 1960, a team in Philadelphia found that note writers and non- writers were similar in age, sex, race, marital status, employment, and suicidal history, but differed in the method used. A team in Los Angeles found no differences in these kinds of factors.



There have two recent studies with large samples. In Ohio, Callanan and David studied 621 suicides for 40 variables and found two differences - note writers more often lived alone and more often had made previous suicide threats. So the two groups were pretty much the same.



However, in Tasmania, Janet Haines, Christopher Williams and I studied 1051 suicides and found many more differences. Those who wrote a note were more often divorced, more often lived alone, were less likely to be under medical supervision or to have seen a doctor recently, and less often under psychiatric care. Note writers more often were in psychological distress (but not more often angry, sad, or withdrawn), less often confused or psychotic and more often hypochondriacs. The note writers killed themselves more often when in interpersonal conflict with others. They also used gas, firearms and poisons more as a method for suicide. Only 33% of the sample left a suicide note.



Based on the Tasmanian study, therefore, it seems that note writers are more often in the midst of interpersonal conflicts and, therefore, have more need to communicate to others.



In contrast, those who do not leave a suicide note tend more often to be medically ill and under psychiatric care. Perhaps they assume that the reasons for their decision would be obvious to their significant others...

Language: en