Abstract

A study of college students found that variables associated with their college experience and personal characteristics impacted their scores on measure of depression and suicidality, including year, GPA, religiosity, relationship status, and experiences of racism and sexism.



Although college students are often the subjects for research into theories of depression and suicidal behavior, they are less often studied to identify features and experiences of college life that may play a role in their experience of depression and suicidal ideation. For example, Lamis and Jahn (2013) found that self-reports of parent-child conflict, along with depressive symptoms and anxiety sensitivity, predicted suicidal rumination in college students, while Goldstein and Willner (2002) tested the defeat-entrapment theory of depression (Gilbert & Allan, 1998) by inducing depression or elation in college students by means of a music mood-induction procedure, and found that scores on measures of defeat and entrapment were increased after hearing depressing music and decreased after hearing happy music. These types of studies are rarely concerned with variables such as the GPA of the students, their living arrangements (in a dormitory versus at home), membership in fraternities and sororities, and other college life variables



Most of the research on the role of campus life in depression and suicidal ideation has focused on general measures of stressors and acculturation in minority students. For example, in a study of Chinese American students at an American university, Ying, Lee and Tsai (2004) found positive associations between stress from racism, financial worries, academic demands and housing and measures of depression and self-esteem...

