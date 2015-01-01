SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lester D, Figart DM. Suicide Stud. 2020; 1(1): 49-53.

(Copyright © 2020, David Lester)

unavailable

unavailable

Case studies illustrate that student loan debt and student loan delinquency may play a role in some suicides. In addition, one sociological study provides limited information of the association between student loan delinquency and the suicide rates of those aged 25-44 and of males. However, no psychological autopsy study has yet been conducted to assess the extent of the role of student debt in suicide.


Language: en
