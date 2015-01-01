Abstract

Studies of individuals indicate an association between unemployment (and long-term unemployment) and both fatal and nonfatal suicidal behavior, but it is not yet possible to draw cause-and-effect conclusions from the research. Time-series studies of nations indicate an association between unemployment and fatal suicidal behavior for some nations, for some time periods and for some social groups within nations. In Great Britain, an association between long-term unemployment and nonfatal suicidal behavior has been documented in women. However, at the societal (aggregate) level, the association between fatal suicide and unemployment may not be statistically significant.

