Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2020; 1(1): 59-66.

(Copyright © 2020, David Lester)

unavailable

unavailable

Recent epidemiological trends in Canadian suicide rates were compared with world-wide trends. Current theories of the etiology of suicide were reviewed, including physiological, psychological and sociological perspectives, and the most powerful predictors of suicidal behavior identified. These theories were then used to derive a linear regression equation to predict the Canadian suicide rate. In addition, the time-series Canadian suicide rate was seen to be predictable using measures of family social integration, as predicted by Durkheim's classic sociological theory of suicide.


Language: en
