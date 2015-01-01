CONTACT US: Contact info
Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2020; 1(1): 67-69.
Recent neuroscientific research on how people respond to personal and impersonal moral dilemmas is applied to explain why individuals are more comfortable with passive euthanasia than active euthanasia and why suicidal individuals use tactics to reduce the role of emotions in the decision to commit suicide.
Language: en