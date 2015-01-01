SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2020; 1(1): 75-81.

(Copyright © 2020, David Lester)

The study of suicide has been truly an interdisciplinary endeavor, and the behavior has raised issues and problems for several professions. This review of the field is divided into three main sections (etiology, prevention, and social implications) and is organized around the different disciplines involved.


Language: en
