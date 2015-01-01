SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2020; 1(1): 84-86.

Substance abuse is sometimes viewed as a self-destructive, even suicidal behavior. For example, Karl Menninger (1938) called substance abuse chronic suicide, implying that it was a manifestation of the death instinct in which the individual kills himself over a drawn-out period of time. Others have argued that suicide and substance abuse may be expressions of the same underlying variable, perhaps a social variable such as social disorganization or an intrapsychic variable such as a self-destructive personality.

Whatever the theoretical relationship between suicide and substance abuse, substance abusers do have a higher incidence of suicidal behavior than non-abusers. Here too many causal chains can be proposed. Perhaps the psychological state that leads a person to contemplate and act-out suicidal ideas is similar to that which leads people to use alcohol and drugs? Or perhaps the use of alcohol and drugs disrupts a person's life to such an extent that suicide becomes a more viable option?....


Language: en
