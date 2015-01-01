|
Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2020; 1(1): 84-86.
(Copyright © 2020, David Lester)
DOI unavailable
PMID unavailable
Substance abuse is sometimes viewed as a self-destructive, even suicidal behavior. For example, Karl Menninger (1938) called substance abuse chronic suicide, implying that it was a manifestation of the death instinct in which the individual kills himself over a drawn-out period of time. Others have argued that suicide and substance abuse may be expressions of the same underlying variable, perhaps a social variable such as social disorganization or an intrapsychic variable such as a self-destructive personality.
Language: en