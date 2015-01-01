SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2020; 1(2): 2-11.

(Copyright © 2020, David Lester)

Levy (2010) wrote a provocative book on common errors in psychological research and theorizing. He did not focus on suicide at all but, as I read his book, I could see how his errors occasionally creep into our research and theorizing about suicide. Hence this essay in which I explore Levy's errors in critical thinking in suicidology


