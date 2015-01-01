Abstract

Thomas Joiner's Interpersonal Theory of Suicide (ITS) has received a lot of criticism, both in print (e.g., Paniagua, et al. 2010) and informally among suicidologists. The two major criticisms are that it is not new (Durkheim already proposed thwarted belongingness) and that it is dominating the field. Both are unfair. Let's first look at whether it is new.



To be sure, thwarted belongingness is not new. Durkheim's concept of social integration is somewhat similar to thwarted belongingness, but actually Raul Naroll's concept of thwarting disorientation (Lester, 1995) is closer to thwarted belongingness. Anyway, using the ideas of earlier people in the field is not a sin. One of my brilliant professors at Cambridge University, Richard Gregory, whose field was perception, admitted that he spent a great deal of time reading German scholars from the late 1800s and then "re-discovering" their insights in modern times. For example, he "discovered" a wonderful crustacean in the Mediterranean that scanned the environment with a receptor, much as television cameras did.



However, not only was the concept of perceived burdensomeness not a focus of research prior to the ITS, but the concept of the acquired capability for suicide was also barely mentioned in the literature, if at all. As Meatloaf has said in a different context, two out of three ain't bad. Indeed, those of you who have read my four editions of Why People Kill Themselves, know that, in the first three editions, I chose the leading researchers and theorists of each period. In the fourth and final review of the literature (Lester, 2000), I did not choose anyone because, in my opinion, nothing of note had appeared in the period 1990-1997 (the period covered by the fourth edition). If I had continued my reviews, I would have chosen Joiner alone for the award for the fifth edition. No one else has developed a new theory or opened a new area of research in recent years. I think that the concept of thwarted belongingness could be modified to make it more useful and relevant, but the focus of the ITS on burdensomeness and the acquired capability is brilliant. I have conducted research to test the theory with Joiner (e.g., Pettit, et al., 2002) and independently (Gunn, et al., 2012), some of which has supported the theory and some of which has not been completely supportive...

