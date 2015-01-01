SAFETYLIT WEEKLY UPDATE

We compile citations and summaries of about 400 new articles every week.
Email Signup | RSS Feed

HELP: Tutorials | FAQ
CONTACT US: Contact info

Search Results

Journal Article

Citation

Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2020; 1(2): 19-21.

Copyright

(Copyright © 2020, David Lester)

DOI

unavailable

PMID

unavailable

Abstract

Recent neuroscientific research on how people respond to personal and impersonal moral dilemmas is applied to explain why individuals are more comfortable with passive euthanasia than active euthanasia and why suicidal individuals use tactics to reduce the role of emotions in the decision to commit suicide.


Language: en
NEW SEARCH


All SafetyLit records are available for automatic download to Zotero & Mendeley
Print