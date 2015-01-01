CONTACT US: Contact info
Citation
Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2020; 1(2): 30-31.
Copyright
(Copyright © 2020, David Lester)
DOI
unavailable
PMID
unavailable
Abstract
I've never thought that philosophers or philosophy had much to contribute to understanding suicide ever since I read what philosophers had to say about the death by suicide of Socrates (Lester, 2004). (Peggy Battin is an exception, of course!) I recently read an article in a philosophy journal that confirmed my opinion. Pilpel and Amsel (2011) proposed that a decision to die by suicide can be morally permissible and rational and yet be a mistake. This comment argues that their reasoning behind this is incorrect...
