Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2020; 1(2): 30-31.

(Copyright © 2020, David Lester)

I've never thought that philosophers or philosophy had much to contribute to understanding suicide ever since I read what philosophers had to say about the death by suicide of Socrates (Lester, 2004). (Peggy Battin is an exception, of course!) I recently read an article in a philosophy journal that confirmed my opinion. Pilpel and Amsel (2011) proposed that a decision to die by suicide can be morally permissible and rational and yet be a mistake. This comment argues that their reasoning behind this is incorrect...


Language: en
