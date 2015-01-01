Abstract

I've never thought that philosophers or philosophy had much to contribute to understanding suicide ever since I read what philosophers had to say about the death by suicide of Socrates (Lester, 2004). (Peggy Battin is an exception, of course!) I recently read an article in a philosophy journal that confirmed my opinion. Pilpel and Amsel (2011) proposed that a decision to die by suicide can be morally permissible and rational and yet be a mistake. This comment argues that their reasoning behind this is incorrect...

Language: en