Lester D. Suicide Stud. 2020; 1(2): 32.

Abstract

The detention center for suspected terrorists at Guantanamo Bay has handled 771 individuals for varying amount of time, of whom 629 arrived in 2002 and 40 remain as of September 2020. There have been 9 deaths of prisoners recorded at the detention center, of which 7 have been labelled as suicides. There have however, been questions raised as to whether these deaths were really suicides rather than homicides or deaths resulting from torture at the hands of the staff (Horton, 2010). Some military officials labelled these suicides as acts of war by jihadists seeking martyrdom (Savage, 2011)...


Language: en
