Abstract

BACKGROUND: Burns are one of the most important childhood injuries that can be controlled and prevented. Mothers play an important role in preventing child burns. Health education and promotional theories facilitate a precise recognition of the behavioral factors in mothers that help preventing burn injury in their children. Burns in children under five years old and the factors in prevention of burn by their mothers were examined using PRECEDE Model. The study environment was rural and urban areas of Kermanshah, Iran.



METHODS: This cross-sectional study was conducted on 330 mothers in urban and rural areas of Kermanshah County in the west of Iran. The participants were randomly selected among mothers who had at least one child younger than five years old. Data was collected through interviewing the mothers using a valid and reliable questionnaire. The questionnaire included questions on demographic characteristics, PRECEDE Model, and history of burn. The data were analyzed using SPSS-16.



RESULTS: The mean age of the mothers in urban areas (29.33 ± 5.987) was higher than that of those in rural areas (28.77 ± 6.236). More than 90% of the mothers were housewives, both in urban and rural areas. The rate of a history of burn in rural children under the age of five (8.3%) was greater than that in urban children (5.2%). Most of the burn cases in urban areas were mild whereas those in rural areas were moderate. The majority of burn cases had happened at home in children 1-3 years' age range; this rate was higher in boys. The majority of burns cases had happened when the child was playing (urban: 64.3%, rural: 100%). In addition, liquids and hot objects were the main causes of the burns (urban: 78.5%, rural: 100%). Among the constructs of PRECEDE models in the urban areas, knowledge (P < 0.001), attitudes (P = 0.027), and environmental factors (P = 0.03) had a significant relationship with burn-preventive behaviors in mothers. In addition, in the rural areas, attitudes (P = 0.038) had a significant relationship with burn-preventive behaviors in mothers.



CONCLUSION: Burn was an important injury in the study population, especially in the rural areas. The PRECEDE model can help us to identify the factors in burn injuries in children and the preventive behaviors in mothers. The findings can be used to develop preventive interventional programs to better protect this vulnerable group in society.

