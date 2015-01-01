|
Bateman L, Roy I, Kenyon O, Manton R, Goon P. Cureus 2021; 13(12): e20425.
(Copyright © 2021, Curēus)
34956799
High-pressure injection injuries of the hand are uncommon but are associated with significant morbidity and require urgent surgical intervention. We describe a case of high-pressure injection of cement into the digit of a male patient while using an airless spray gun. We outline the initial assessment and surgical intervention, patient counselling regarding definitive management, and long-term outcomes of his injury. We also discuss mechanisms of high-pressure injection injuries, reconstructive options, and present a review of outcomes in patients sustaining similar injuries.
airless spray gun; concrete injection; hand trauma; high-pressure injection; reconstructive surgery