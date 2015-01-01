Abstract

BACKGROUND: In Europe and France, the use of opioid analgesic drugs has become widespread as an option for pain management. However, their use can lead to nonmedical use and/or opioid use disorder (OUD). This work aimed to assess the perceived risk of OUD secondary to opioid analgesic drugs use by the general population.



METHODS: We conducted a cross-sectional observational study using the GrippeNet web-based cohort, comprising about 10,000 French volunteers from the general population, using a self-administered questionnaire. The main outcome was the perceived risk of OUD secondary to opioid analgesic drugs use, assessed by a 4-item scale and modeled using logistic regression (backward procedure).



RESULTS: Among 5,046 French respondents, after adjustment, 65% believed that the use of analgesic drugs could likely or very likely lead to OUD. Factors associated with perception of a higher risk were being over 50 and having heard about opioids in the media. Previous opioid use and a high level of education decreased the perception of the risk. Among those having used opioids in the past two years (N = 1770), 71.1% reported being not at all concerned by this risk. The majority of the sample perceived the risk of OUD but those having already used opioid analgesics drugs expressed no concern about this risk for themselves.



CONCLUSIONS: This finding highlight the need to reinforce warning on the package insert documents, therapeutic education and collaborative care between the prescribing general practitioners and pharmacists to increase awareness of opioid medications users on the risk of OUD.

Language: en